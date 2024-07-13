Nature Trust volunteers discovered the third turtle nesting site of the season, this time at Gozo's Ramla l-Ħamra.

The loggerhead turtle nest was spotted during a routine morning patrol by Nature Trust Malta volunteers who on Saturday morning were coordinating with Environment and Resources Authority officers to cordon off the area.

ERA said it will be issuing an Emergency Conservation Order.

There have been two other nest discoveries this summer.

Earlier this month a nest was discovered at Għajn Tuffieħa, which was moved to Golden Bay (Ir-Ramla tal-Mixquqa) for its protection.

In June a turtle nest was discovered at Golden Bay.

ERA urged beachgoers to act responsibly because excessive noise, trampling and light close to the nesting area could pose a threat to turtle eggs and any hatchlings.

People can report any turtle activity they spot to ERA on 2292 3500 or NTM 9999 9505.

Those who wish to volunteer their time with NTM to help protect the nest send an email to turtle.ramla@gmail.com

The nesting site. Photo: ERA