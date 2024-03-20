Fifty-five people were arraigned and accused of crimes related to sexual harassment in the past three years, figures tabled in parliament on Wednesday showed.

According to the data, 14 people were arraigned in 2021; 19 in 2022, and 22 last year.

The figures were provided by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri in reply to a parliamentary question by Opposition MP Darren Carabott.

Out of the 22 people who were accused of sexual harassment last year, 17 cases are awaiting decision and one case ended in acquittal. Probation orders were issued in two cases, with one of them also including 50 hours of community service. In another case, the accused was given a suspended sentence and a restraining order for three years, and one case involved the accused being released on condition.

Out of the 19 cases in 2022, nine are awaiting decision, and one case ended in acquittal. Two cases ended with conditional release for two years and one involved the offender being given a probation order and 40 hours of community service.

Carabott also asked the minister how many people were accused of sexual harassment at work between 2020 and 2022.

In total, eight were taken to court, one in 2020, four in 2021, and three in 2022.

The figures come after a recent report from the National Statistics Office (NSO) highlighted how more than a quarter of women have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace. According to the report, just over 27% of women said they faced sexual harassment at work, compared to just 11% of men.

Over 3,000 women were surveyed between February and May 2022 alongside just under 2,000 men. The survey was carried out to measure how common gender-based violence is in Malta.