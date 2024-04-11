The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the transport minister's apology on Wednesday after avoidable traffic mayhem during morning rush hour. 

Times of Malta and The Malta Independent also report that Yorgen Fenech has lost a court attempt to have chief investigator Keith Arnaud removed from the Daphne Caruana Galizia investigation. In delivering judgement the judge also slammed former chief of staff Keith Schembri.

The Malta Independent reports BirdLife saying hunting for turtle dove has already started, despite the season being closed. 

L-orizzont says a prison warder had been cleared of abusing a 15-year-old inmate with the court finding a frame-up by the alleged victim.

In-Nazzjon leads with the traffic gridlock on Wednesday morning. It also features a PN statement raising concern about the country's finances as the public debt rises to €9,740 million.

