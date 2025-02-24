Panta won the overall Contractor of the Year award at the first edition of the Excellence in Construction Awards (XCA) held at the Grand Master's Palace on Saturday.

"Panta demonstrated excellence across every aspect of construction," the citation read.

The event welcomed over 250 industry professionals, policymakers, and innovators to honour achievements across innovation, sustainability, and quality.

The XCA recognised exceptional companies in 11 categories, showcasing the impact of Malta’s construction leaders.

The other winners were:

● Dedication to Sustainability: Attard Bros.

● Quality & Workmanship: Mekanika

● Workforce Training & Development: Panta

● Commitment to Wellbeing, Health & Safety: Attard Bros.

● Innovation, Research & Development: Halmann Vella Ltd.

● Excellence in Demolition & Excavation Works: Ballut Blocks

● Excellence in Infrastructure & Civil Works: General Maintenance Ltd.

● Excellence in Mechanical & Electrical Installations: AASK Enterprises Ltd

● Excellence in Finishing Works: Establishment Ltd.

● Conservation Awareness: Queens Furniture

● Public Choice Award: Panta

The awards focused on raising standards and fostering a culture of sustainability, innovation, and quality in Malta’s construction sector.

“This is our opportunity to set a new benchmark, one where construction is not just about building but about creating a sustainable and inspiring Malta for generations to come," said Reuben Xuereb, chairman and CEO of QP the organising company.

Minister Jonathan Attard, who is responsible for reform of the construction sector, urged everyone to maintain momentum and support a dialogue centred on raising standards and fostering responsibility. "Meaningful reform is an ongoing process, driven by those who embrace change and strive for progress. Together, we can cultivate an industry that excels in quality, respects its workers, and values its communities,” he said.

The event was supported by the Ministry for Justice and Reform of the Construction Sector and endorsed by the University of Malta, the Occupational Health & Safety Authority, the Building and Construction Authority, the Malta Development Association, Kamra tal-Periti, the Malta Chamber of Construction Management, the Chamber of Engineers, Assoċjazzjoni Bennejja u Kuntratturi, the National Building Council, the Malta ESG Alliance, the Environment and Resources Authority, Malta Group of Professional Engineering Institutions, the Planning Authority, Project Green, Property Market Agency and Infrastructure Malta.