Epic continues to stand at the top of telecommunications in Malta, with Ookla®, a global leader in connectivity intelligence and network insights, naming Epic the Fastest Mobile Network in Malta for Q3–Q4 2024.

Interview with Antoine Galea, Chief Technology & Information Officer at Epic.

To determine this award, Ookla analysed consumer-initiated tests taken on Speedtest® using modern devices across all major operators in the country. The results of the analysis by Ookla confirm that Epic achieved the fastest overall mobile speeds in Malta during this period, and further highlight Epic’s commitment to providing consumers with an epic communication experience through innovative solutions, continuous evolution, and a dedication to excellence.

Epic CEO Pierre Etienne Cizeron said: “We are immensely proud to be named the Fastest and Best Mobile Network in Malta by Ookla, a global authority in network performance analysis. These accolades confirm the technological excellence and quality of our networks and reinforce Epic’s position as a leader in telecommunications in Malta,” he stated.

“Our investments in Malta’s telecommunications infrastructure reflect our long-term strategic vision to support the country’s growth. We remain committed to upgrading and innovating to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” he continued. “These awards are a testament to the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our incredible team, whose hard work and commitment have propelled Epic to the top once again.”

“After conducting an in-depth analysis of consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest, Epic has been named the Fastest and Best Mobile Network in Malta by Ookla’s Speedtest Awards,” said Stephen Bye, President and CEO of Ookla, a division of Ziff Davis. “This prestigious award is given to mobile network operators that demonstrate exceptional speed and performance in comparison to other major mobile networks in their market for Q3-Q4 2024. We are thrilled to acknowledge Epic for this achievement, which is the result of their unwavering focus on delivering a superior network experience to their customers."

The Speedtest Awards for top providers in speed are determined using a Speed Score™ that incorporates a measure of each provider’s download and upload speed to rank network speed performance. Tests used to calculate the Speed Score exclusively come from “modern devices,” which are devices capable of connecting to the market’s fastest generally available technology. Epic’s Speed Score during the award period was 128.33.

With these prestigious awards, Epic reinforces its position as the leading telecommunications provider in Malta, continuing to set new benchmarks in network performance and customer experience and satisfaction.