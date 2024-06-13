To mark World Juggling Day, Juggling Art Studio, in collaboration with AGE Events, is presenting a novel event combining circus juggling and flow arts.

Jampalooza, a first-of-its-kind festival in Malta, will take place on Saturday, June 15, at Vincent's Eco Estate in Mġarr.

Why Jampalooza? It's a fun mash-up of ‘jamboree’ and ‘palooza’, which means an extraordinary or unusual thing. Festival highlights include:

◾ A cabaret cascade circus show, which just premiered at the Earth Garden Kidz Zone and includes some jaw-dropping acts that aim to leave the audience spellbound;

◾ A bubble and balloon show, featuring mesmerising bubble tricks and creative balloon modelling;

◾ Performances by top circus jugglers and flow artists;

◾Engaging workshops such as aerial dance, poi, and jumprope, with expert instructors guiding visitors every step of the way;

◾ A family fun zone, featuring circus crafts by Aloha Happy Kids, face painting by J'Artful Expressions, and storytelling by Simone Alamango;

◾ Entertainment by Gwilym OMG Magic and JoJo.

The grand finale will see a fire spinning circle, featuring Malta's best flow artists in a stunning display.

All the above activities and attractions are included in the ticket price. The event will kick off at 10.30am and continue until just after sunset.

