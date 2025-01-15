Former Labour Party president Ramona Attard is to be co-opted to parliament to take the seat vacated by Randolph DeBattista, Times of Malta can confirm.

A lawyer by profession, Attard stepped down from her top party role during the PL general conference in September, after four years in the saddle. She had said at the time that she was ready for a fresh challenge. While she did not seek another party role she said she would continue to work within the party.

Robert Abela had described her as a "progressive and liberal voice" who still had a lot to offer within the Labour Party.

In an interview on Xtra last June, Attard called on the Labour Party to tackle political, environmental, and quality of life issues, including women's reproductive rights.

Attard previously worked in the communications office of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and was communications coordinator when Manuel Mallia and Carmelo Abela served as home affairs ministers.

She also worked in the Labour Party media.

DeBattista resigned on Monday having previously left his post of Labour Party CEO, reportedly after differences with Abela.

He has been appointed Malta's permanent representative to the UN and other international institutions in Geneva.