Ramona Attard will not be standing for re-election as PL president, nor will she be vying for any other post in the party's administration during next month's elections.

The party will be holding internal elections on September 13 and 14, during which several key roles, including the party’s two deputy leaders, will be up for grabs.

In a pre-recorded video posted to Facebook on Monday morning, Attard said she will not be on the ballot sheet for the role of president, “or any other role”, in September.

Attard did not elaborate on her choice, simply saying she is “ready for a new challenge after four years in the party’s administration”.

Posting on Facebook shortly afterwards, Robert Abela thanked Attard for her work, describing her as a “progressive and liberal voice” in the party.

“She still has a lot to offer the Labour Party,” the prime minister added.

Attard was elected party president just over four years ago - in July 2020 - succeeding Daniel Micallef.

She previously worked as a member of several Cabinet secretariats, including those of Manuel Mallia, Carmelo Abela and Joseph Muscat. She is also a former ONE journalist and was once a member of the Planning Appeals Board.

The latest in a growing list of departures

Attard is just the latest high-profile departure amongst Labour’s top brass in recent weeks.

Labour CEO Randolph Debattista quit earlier this month, while deputy leader Daniel Micallef stepped down just days after the party’s disappointing performance in June’s MEP elections, although he insisted that he had already taken the decision to quit regardless of the result.

Others, including Labour’s head of communications Ronald Vassallo, advisor Aleander Balzan, and chief of staff Glenn Micallef also resigned, the latter being nominated as Malta’s next European Commissioner.