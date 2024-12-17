Plans to demolish British-era barracks at Gozo’s Fort Chambray align with the “historical vision” for the fort by the Knights of St John, the culture ministry has said.

A ministry spokesperson said the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage (SCH) “reaffirmed its [positive] position” in line with a decision on an earlier proposal for the area that, like the current plans, proposed relocating the barracks’ South Arcade.

The South Arcade is a row of adjacent arches fronting the southern section of the barracks.

The barracks will be replaced by a hotel and apartment complex.

“The intention... was to unify the entire area within the bastions, creating a more organised and cohesive space that aligns with the historical vision and architectural principles of the Knights of St. John,” the spokesperson said.

“Additionally, this would enable the reintegration of the Polverista [gunpowder storage] with the rest of the fortified city, further enhancing the fort's overall historical and functional integrity.”

The spokesperson said the positive recommendation from SCH had been on condition that the arches and certain other elements of the barracks were retained and integrated into a “master plan” for the area.

Those plans were approved by the Planning Authority (PA) in 2012.

According to the recent plans, the South Arcade will be "dismantled, reinstated and integrated" into the master plan for the development which will see the construction of 105 residential units and a five-star hotel comprising 64 ensuite rooms and 50 apartments.

The case officer report for the planned demolition of the barracks says the arcade, inner facade and flanks will be relocated “within the proposed hotel.”

The ministry spokesperson argued that with the barracks standing much higher than the surrounding ground, “the context had already been completely lost.”

She added the barracks had been “excluded” from being scheduled – a classification of protection for historic and cultural buildings – by a PN administration in 2005.

A request by heritage NGOs to urgently schedule the “unique” 19th-century barracks in April was turned down by the PA earlier this month, however.

Calling the fort a “vital part of our national heritage,” the spokesperson said the ministry was determined to preserve its legacy – while encouraging its integration into modern development “for the benefit of the community”.

“We reaffirm our commitment to act transparently and in the best interest of Malta’s cultural heritage, ensuring that decisions are informed by facts, professional input, and the principles of responsible stewardship”, she said.

The ministry’s statements come a day after NGOs called on Culture Minister Owen Bonnici to declare his position on the controversial development plans condemning his silence on the matter at the time as “unacceptable”.

Reacting to news of the PA approval, NGOs Din l-Art Ħelwa - Għawdex, Wirt Għawdex, Għawdix, and Moviment Graffitti slammed the authority for its “haste to recommend the destruction and development” of the fort.

Calling the barracks “integral to our collective memory and iconic in their aesthetic,” Din l-Art Ħelwa said in its statement the loss of the historic buildings would be a “significant cultural loss”.

The NGO is appealing the decision not to schedule the barracks.