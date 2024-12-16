Heritage NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa has called on Heritage Minister Owen Bonnici to declare his position on controversial plans to demolish the historic Fort Chambray barracks in Għajnsielem, condemning his silence on the matter as “unacceptable”.

Last week, the Planning Authority (PA) approved plans to demolish the historic barracks to make way for apartments and a five-star hotel, a decision which attracted considerable criticism from residents and NGOs alike.

In a strongly worded statement on Monday, Din l-Art Ħelwa said it was shocked by Bonnici’s “noticeable silence” on the “alarming” decision and called on him to take a stand on the issue.

“As the representative tasked with safeguarding Malta’s rich cultural heritage, it is imperative that the minister voices his position on such a critical matter that affects not only our history but also our identity as a nation,” the statement read.

“The silence is deafening and sends a concerning message about the value afforded to our heritage and to the voices of those who wish to protect it”, the NGO said.

"We call on the Minister to clarify his position and reaffirm his commitment to the preservation of our cultural patrimony... The people deserve transparency and action from their leaders".

The PA approved plans to demolish the barracks following a recommendation in favour of the plans by the PA case officer. The approval applies to two planning applications; one tasked with demolishing the barracks and the other the site's development.

Gozitan developer Michael Caruana successfully applied to build 105 residential units and a five-star hotel comprising 64 en suite rooms and 50 apartments.

Calling the barracks “integral to our collective memory and iconic in their aesthetic,” Din l-Art Ħelwa said in its statement the loss of the historic buildings would be a “significant cultural loss”.

Reacting to news of the approval last week, NGOs Din l-Art Ħelwa - Għawdex, Wirt Għawdex, Għawdix, and Moviment Graffitti slammed the PA for its “haste to recommend the destruction and development” of the fort.