The Israeli military said Saturday its troops had rescued four Israeli hostages alive from Gaza after a "complex daytime operation".

"Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir Jan (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40), were kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organization from the Nova music festival on October 7," the military said in a statement, adding the four were in "good medical condition."

More to follow