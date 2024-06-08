The leaders of the two main parties cast their votes on Saturday as Malta chooses the six politicians who will represent the country in the European Parliament, along with hundreds of councillors running the local councils for the next five years.

Robert Abela and his wife Lydia cast their vote at St Thomas More Secondary School in Żejtin at 10am. They were welcomed by the Chief Electoral Commissioner Joseph Camilleri.

After exiting the polling station, Abela told reporters “this was a beautiful campaign by the people, with the people, for the people and now it is up to the people to decide.”

Prime Minister Robert Abela casted his vote earlier on Saturday morning. Photo: DOI

European Parliament president and PN MEP Roberta Metsola cast her vote at the Sliema Primary School in Sliema at around 10.15am. She was joined by her husband Ukko and greeted by a small crowd.

Shortly after casting her vote, Metsola told journalists she hopes "democracy wins".

“The next five years will be very important with many challenges for the European Union,” she said.

“We have the opportunity to make a decision of the direction our own country and Europe will take.”

European Parliament president and PN MEP Roberta Metsola spoke to media after voting on Saturday. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Metsola remains the clear frontrunner in the race, with one in every four voters listing her as their top preference according to a recent Times of Malta poll.

PN leader Bernard Grech and his wife Annemarie cast their votes at the secondary school in Mosta around an hour later.

Grech thanked journalists and the electoral commission employees for the important work being carried out.

Saturday also marks Grech’s 53rd birthday.

ADPD leader and MEP candidate Sandra Gauci cast her vote at around 10.30am at the Qawra Primary School in St Paul’s Bay.

Recently elected President Myriam Spiteri Debono and her husband Anthony voted at the Birkirkara secondary school at around 11.30am.

This is the first election as head of state, President Myriam Spiteri Debono voted at the Birkirkara secondary school. Credit: OPR

At around the same time, independent candidate Arnold Cassola, a favourite among voters, according to the latest polls, cast his vote at the Pembroke School.

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola moments before casting his vote at the Pembroke voting station. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A total of 370,184 people are eligible to vote, down by almost 1,500 from the last round of these elections in 2019, according to the Electoral Register.

According to unofficial figures, around 10 per cent of MEP electoral documents remained uncollected, roughly the same as the 2019 elections.

Polling stations remain open until 10pm with unofficial results expected on Sunday morning.