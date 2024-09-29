Archbishop Charles Scicluna has appointed Fr Sean Abela as the parish priest of the Parish of the Assumption of Our Lady, Mġarr.

The Archbishop thanked Fr Noel Vassallo for this administrative work in this parish.

Fr Abela was born on August 17, 1992. He began his journey to priesthood at the Archbishop’s Seminary in Tal-Virtù in Rabat and read for a degree in Philosophy and Theology at the Faculty of Theology, at the University of Malta.

He also holds a Licentiate in Pastoral Theology.

Fr Abela served in the parish of Mġarr as a seminarian, and then a deacon in 2021. He was ordained priest on May 14, 2022 and has continued his pastoral work in the same parish to this day.

The Mġarr parish is made up of around 4,840 people.

