Ever since the re-inception of local councils in Malta and Gozo way back in the 1990s, people have had a mixed relationship with them. Politics inevitably got in the way at first, but eventually they became a standard periodic reading of people’s minds and hearts as communities grew, challenges multiplied, and even local issues took a national dimension.

Some would say it was a baptism of fire, but the need for a revision of the whole concept of local government gradually became even more urgent. There were understandable calls for a renewal of the very spirit that should guide all those brave and civic-minded persons who dedicate so much of their free time to their local council commitments, to form a solid basis of support. Many had had enough of idle promises and tokenism, all of which threatened to make the number of people willing to sit for LC seats stall. Political parties faced the election-time dilemma of finding enough good and promising candidates to fill the posts of ageing incumbents and of those who chose to throw in the towel.

Things needed to change. Belief in the concept of local government has to be backed by real support, a genuine commitment to achieve sustainability, and an eager rapprochement with a disenchanted public – the communities of Malta and Gozo.

It is why the National Strategic Vision for Local Government 2023-2030 was launched and is being implemented with the prescribed aim of providing a comprehensive blueprint designed specifically to transform our communities into vibrant, resident-centric, and inclusive dominions. It is a vision that will gradually revolutionise how local governance operates and interacts with the communities it serves.

A major target is the balancing of executive authority with elected representatives, providing a dual structure that ensures sound fiscal manage­-ment in compliance with relevant national legislation and policies, always promoting the collective interests of the community. This vision will only be complete when the residents of our towns and villages become aware of the evolving transformation of the local government sector. Their share in this massive exercise is precious for the Vision’s declared five pillars – Governance and Participation, Resource Management, Environmental sustainability and Community health, Digital Transformation and Engagement, and Accessibility, Inclusivity, and Security – to become embedded in the solid ground of their everyday activity.

That way only can we hope to bring in the desired scenario. Residents who find faith and solace in the services provided by their local councils, their mayors and councillors, will be part of our years-long campaign to make of the local government sector a more democratic, more dynamic and more efficient governance process all over these islands.

Every citizen, every community needs to feel attached to their local and regional councils. A closer relationship, supported in concrete terms by local government and national authorities, between the residents and their elected representatives would pave the way for the attainment of a much-desired level of excellence, making our councils at par with local authorities in other EU member states.

Residents know what they need, what services they require, and what can be improved. It’s their council, after all. Playing their significant part is essential, and they will do so when their confidence in their local institutions is 100 per cent restored. We’re working on that specific balance – bereft as it will always be of any politicisation – as we look forward to its realisation.