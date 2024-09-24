The friend of a woman who was stabbed on a Paceville beach screamed for help and feared she would die in his arms, he testified on Tuesday.

The witness, who was previously mentioned by the alleged victim as her friend “Ernesto,” testified in a sitting that was marked by constant interruptions by the accused, Fabian Medina Paira, who loudly complained “no one is helping me.”

The 21-year-old Colombian national is currently facing prosecution for attempted murder and grievous bodily harm over the violent incident that occurred early morning on August 7 on a St Julian’s beach.

While his lawyer cross-examined the prosecution’s witnesses, the accused repeatedly jumped up, interrupting the proceedings, rambling on about how he felt that everybody was attacking him and no one was defending him.

Speaking through his interpreter, the youth first signalled his wish to address the court.

Presiding magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech calmly heard him out as he tried to explain that on the day of the incident, he was “at home or at work”.

Then as he protested how he felt that he was not being adequately defended, the magistrate explained that the proceedings were still at a stage when the prosecution was presenting its evidence.

His lawyer was doing a sterling job, said the court, explaining that the accused’s chance to testify would come at a later stage.

But the youth would not relent, not even when he was ordered twice over to sit down and follow in silence.

Prosecuting inspector Shaun Pawney said the defendant appeared to be behaving this way to deliberately interrupt the hearing.

“I’m feeling in danger in jail. They locked me up with criminals,” piped in the defendant again, causing the umpteenth interruption in a police officer’s testimony.

The court ordered him to sit down and be quiet.

But no sooner had the defence lawyer resumed his cross-examination than the defendant stood up and took a step towards the lawyers’ bench as his CCF escort reached out to stop him.

“I’m not going to entertain more outbursts from you,” snapped the magistrate, ordering the defendant to be escorted down to the lockup while the hearing continued in his absence.

The court relented as the defendant promised not to “talk again” but his promise was short-lived.

After further outbursts in Spanish, translated by the court interpreter, the court finally ordered him out of the room.

He clung to the swinging doors, loudly protesting, until he was forcibly led away.

He was escorted back later when the victim’s friend was about to testify.

“Ernesto” recalled how he and the victim had been at the beach with another couple in the early hours of the day.

They had long noticed the stranger who seemed to behave “in a manner that was not normal.”

But he sat at a safe distance away, appearing to watch the sunrise.

When the other couple left at 8am, Ernesto and the victim went for a swim, chatting in the water for an hour or so.

Then they suddenly saw the stranger approach the spot where his friend had left her bag.

The man then smashed a glass bottle on the rocks. He bent down, seeming about to snatch the bag

“It was strange. It didn’t make sense,” thought the witness.

His friend scrambled out of the water and he tried to follow.

Then he suddenly saw the stranger push his friend and “jump on her.”

The witness chased after the aggressor who quickened his pace. Then turning round, he saw the blood-covered victim and went to her side.

He tried to help her into a seated position, pressing his finger on the cut on her chest.

“Her face changed colour. I feared she was dying. I pressed on the wound with one hand, slapping her face with the other to keep her awake.”

The victim seemed to start breathing again.

“Help me, please! Call an ambulance,” he cried to a female passerby.

“I hope she doesn’t die in my arms,” he thought.

Soon an ambulance arrived and the victim was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

A doctor who also testified said the patient had a one-centimetre deep laceration on her chest and another smaller more superficial wound.

There was blood in her lungs and she was in danger of dying, said the emergency doctor.

A police sergeant testified that when a search party spotted the suspect in Pembroke and approached, he appeared agitated from the start.

He resisted arrest and ended up in a tussle on the ground with the arresting officer. He suffered slight injuries and was later treated a Floriana health centre.

The case continues.

AG lawyer Kaylie Bonett and inspector Shaun Pawney prosecuted.

Lawyer Mark Busuttil was legal aid counsel.