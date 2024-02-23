The German parliament voted Friday in favour of legalising the possession and controlled cultivation of cannabis starting in April, despite fierce objections from opposition groups.

Under the new law, it will be possible to obtain the drug for personal use through regulated cannabis cultivation associations, as well as to have up to three plants at home.

In 2021 Malta became the first European country to introduce laws to regulate recreational cannabis use.

Users on the island are allowed to carry, buy and grow limited amounts of the drug.

