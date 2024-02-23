Former education ministry permanent secretary Frank Fabri has been appointed CEO of Aquatic Resources Malta, the Fisheries Parliamentary Secretariat said on Friday.

The entity, set up in November of 2023, is tasked with investing €10 million in research and innovation projects within the fishing and aquaculture sectors.

The Secretariat said Fabri specialised in education and management, and held several posts - including director, director general and permanent secretary - within the Education Ministry. He was also the first General Manager of the Institute of Tourism Studies' training school.

Fabri had resigned as permanent secretary in January of 2022, a month after then-education minister Justyne Caruana left her role following an ethics probe by the standards commissioner.