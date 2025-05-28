The tower overlooking Għajn Tuffieħa is not in danger of collapse, notwithstanding cracks on the cliff face next to it.

“Following a site inspection by officials from the public works department, the restoration and preservation department and a geotechnical engineer, it was found that there is no danger to the tower because the fissure in the rock is located away from where the tower is,” Public Works Minister Chris Bonett said.

RELATED STORIES Relocating Għajn Tuffieħa Tower may be 'premature': ministry

However, the edge of the cliff is in danger of collapse and that area has, therefore, been cordoned off, he said yesterday. That followed an analysis of the cliff face that was carried out using a drone, he said.

“It was found that a section located slightly away from the tower is in a dangerous condition; therefore, access to this area has been closed off.”

Bonett was answering a parliamentary question by Labour MP Carmelo Abela, who also asked Lands Minister Stefan Zrinzo about restoration works.

“I have been made aware that the Lands Authority, together with the restoration directorate, have reached an agreement for restoration works to be carried out,” Zrinzo Azzopardi said.

Heritage NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa urged the government in January to dismantle and move the Għajn Tuffieħa tower because of fears that it will collapse owing to movement of the cliff face on which it is located.

Following the geological movement, the police had barred public access to the area at the beginning of the year, saying the tower structure and the surrounding area were at risk of collapsing. People were urged to stay away.

However, the government had declared it was too premature to dismantle and relocate the Għajn Tuffieħa Tower.

Back then, they said a detailed geotechnical assessment would be conducted to evaluate the stability of the area.