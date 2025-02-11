During last year’s Christmas festivities, Ghimmanu-El Għaqda Presepisti Għajnsielem organised three exhibitions in Għajnsielem, one of which was held at Għajnsielem parish church.

On display were 19 cribs and dioramas crafted by Maltese and Gozitan crib artists.

The exhibition attracted numerous visitors who had the opportunity to admire the artistic works while reflecting on the birth of Jesus Christ.

The money collected in a donation box was presented to archpriest Frankie Bajada, who will now donate the money to a parish in Bethlehem.

The presentation was made during the feast of the Presentation of Jesus at the Temple, known as Kandlora (Candlemas).

Canon Bajada expressed his gratitude to association president Paul Stellini and committee members for their initiative. He said the event not only celebrated Maltese traditions, arts and beliefs but also served as an act of generosity towards those in need in the Holy Land.