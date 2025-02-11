The 75th edition of the popular Festival di Sanremo kicks off on Tuesday for five days of song, music and showbiz.

Carlo Conti is this year’s artistic director and presenter. He will be accompanied on the Ariston stage by a number of co-hosts over the course of the festival, including Antonella Clerici, Gerry Scotti, Cristiano Malgioglio, Elettra Lamborghini, Mahmood and Alessia Marcuzzi.

Among the participants in the main competition are well-known names in the Sanremo circuit such as Massimo Ranieri, Giorgia, Marcella Bella, Irama, Francesco Gabbani, Simone Cristicchi and Noemi.

Other singers who have already participated in the festival are Coma Cose, Francesca Michielin, Elodie, Clara, Gaia, Fedez, The Kolors, Modà, Fedez, Willie Peyote, Rocco Hunt and Rose Villian.

Bresh, Rkomi, Brunori Sas, Joan Thiele, Lucio Corsi, Olly, Sarah Toscano, Tony Effe, Shablo feat. Gué, Joshua and Tormento, and Serena Brancale complete the main-line up.

The newcomers’ section will feature four acts selected through the Sanremo Giovani format.

One of the festival’s most awaited events is the covers or duet night, which will take place on Thursday and which will see the participants performing with other guest singers.

Among the highlights are: Giorgia performing Adele’s Skyfall with Annalisa; Irama and Arisa singing Say Something (A Great Big World) by Christina Aguilera; Serena Brancale performing Alicia Keys’s If I Ain’t Got You with Alessandra Amoroso; Simone Cristicchi performing Franco Battiato’s La cura with Amara; Rose Villian singing Lucio Battisti’s Fiori rosa, fiori di pesco with Chiello; Marcella Bella with Twin Violins singing Adriano Celentano’s L’emozione non ha voce; and Fedez and Marco Masini performing the latter’s Bella stronza.

If this were not enough, the festival is also hosting various other guest performers. These include international stars Duran Duran, Damiano David of Måneskin fame, Noa and Planet Funk. Jovanotti, BigMama, Ermal Meta and Tedua are also among the guest line-up.

The winner, who will crowned on Saturday, will get the chance to represent Italy at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland, in May.