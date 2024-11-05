Glenn Micallef plans to prioritise an action plan to encourage citizens to be more physically active, should he be confirmed as European Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness, Youth, Culture, and Sport.

“I spoke about inactivity in the EU yesterday. We have worrying levels of inactivity, and we must encourage a more active lifestyle,” Micallef said, a day after he sailed through his grilling in front of the European Parliament committee that will oversee his work.

Commissioner Micallef answered questions from the parliament’s CULT committee for three hours on Monday. At least two-thirds of the committee approved Micallef’s appointment shortly after.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Fielding media questions on Tuesday, Micallef said people’s inactive lifestyles are contributing to chronic diseases, mental health issues, and increasing pressure on health systems across the EU.

Micallef said he will look to coordinate the work of EU member states.

“We want member states to have clear plans to encourage citizens to live more active lives and participate in more sport,” he said.

Malta has high rates of inactivity and obesity.

Three-quarters of Malta’s adult population rarely or never participate in active recreational activities like cycling, dancing, or gardening.

Obesity rates in men (31%) and women (27%) are also significantly higher than the EU average (17% for men and 16% for women). Obesity rates in children have also been increasing in recent years.

Strategy on intergenerational justice

Micallef said he will also look to introduce a strategy on intergenerational justice.

“This is directly tied to democracy in our society, places where the perception is that there is no justice between generations are leaving a vacuum of extremist ideas that do not align with what we believe in,” Micallef said.

Malta's nominee said that policies related to issues such as housing, the environment, employment, and education need to systematically consider the needs of young people.

He underlined the need for increased democratic participation among young people.

“Not doing that could lead to policies made by other generations that do not necessarily reflect the needs of young people,” Micallef said.

The commissioner-designate was generally praised for his performance in Monday’s grilling but received some criticism for being too vague.

Asked about this, Micallef said: “I think my replies were quite clear, and I answered all the questions. Obviously, different political families have different priorities in these hearings, and of course, one must navigate through these priorities that are not always aligned.”

Micallef said he received good feedback following the hearing, and now he can begin focusing on his mandate.