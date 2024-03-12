The 19th edition of the Good Friday walk in aid of Puttinu Cares will be held in the early hours of Good Friday, March 29.

The participants will leave from Mellieħa for the Granaries in Floriana. They should cover a distance of 17 to 20 kilometres in about four to five hours.

Transport will be provided for free from the Floriana Granaries to Mellieħa on Maundy Thursday at 8.30pm and after the walk on Good Friday back to Mellieħa.

This year, there’s a new online booking system, wherein one makes a donation and books transport at the same time. The donation is of €10 but one can increase the amount while booking.

Registration is open on https://puttinucares.org/media/ mixja-gimgha-l-kbira/. For more information, call on 9999 1800 or leave a msg on the Puttinu Cares Facebook page.