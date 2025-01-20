The national broadcaster has quashed claims that the head of its Eurovision delegation was involved in writing one of this year’s competing songs for the Malta Eurovision Song Contest.

Sources within Eurovision circles told Times of Malta that Gordon Bonello, PBS’s chief officer of Content and Quality was listed as co-author of the song Lalaratatakeke, lalaratakabum, by the group Kantera.

The folk-genre group previously placed second in the festival Mużika Mużika, and is a popular contestant for this year’s competition.

Bonello’s name was listed on Spotify and Apple Music, yet his name was later removed from the credits.

A screenshot showing Bonello's name on Kantera's song credits on Spotify.

One source said Bonello spent a significant time with the Kantera team during the MESC Music Exchange Camp, which took place last summer, and he had signed the songwriter agreement alongside the other writers and producers.

A well-known figure in entertainment, Bonello has been a producer and director in the Malta Eurovision Song Contest for over a decade.

He has served as Malta's head of delegation for the event in several previous editions.

PBS CEO Keith Chetcuti denied such claims, explaining how Bonello’s presence at the camp was in his official capacity as a PBS representative, tasked with supporting and assisting artists.

“This service was not provided exclusively to Kantera but was extended to several artists, many of whom are now finalists in MESC,” Chetcuti said.

He explained how Tom Oehler, the producer of Kantera’s song, “inadvertently” listed Bonello as part of the songwriting team for the song.

“As a matter of fact, Gordon Bonello was involved solely in his official capacity within PBS, as explained,” he said, adding how the facts were confirmed with both the artists and producers involved.

Chetcuti stressed there was no conflict of interest in the case.

Kantera is one of the 23 semi-finalists hoping to represent Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland in May.

One contestant, Alexandra Alden, had been disqualified from the Malta Eurovision Song Contest after her song was published in violation of competition rules.

The public and eager fans will have the chance to watch the performers battle it out during the semi-finals on the 4 and 6 February, with the grand final taking place on 8 February at the MFCC, in Ta’Qali.

A jury and the public will select the winner.