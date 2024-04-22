The government has issued a call for tenders for the rebuilding of the home for the elderly in Msida, which was shut down two years ago.

The 25 residents at the home for the elderly had been relocated to other homes in April of 2022 after the authorities ordered its closure due to substandard conditions.

The previous home, which has since been demolished, could host up to 64 residents, while the new one built in its stead will be able to take up to 114 elderly people.

The government is investing €13.5 million in its rebuilding and is seeking proposals for an energy-efficient and aesthetically pleasing building, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier this year, the Health Ministry similarly issued a call for tenders for the rebuilding and management of another home in Cospicua.

The government had said it decided to demolish large sections of the home in 2023 after finding structural problems, including weak concrete. The home was built in the mid-1990s.