Updated 6.05pm

Six of the crew members of the stricken Gaza-bound vessel Conscience have been brought to shore by the Armed Forces of Malta on Monday afternoon as a government appointed surveyor was allowed on board.

Speaking in Parliament, prime minister Robert Abela announced a government appointed surveyor was finally allowed to go on board the Conscience vessel to assess the damage it sustained last Friday.

Abela revealed that after initially tying the surveyor’s visit with an automatic entry into Malta’s harbour, the captain of the stricken ship this morning agreed to allow the government’s surveyor to go on board without this pre-condition.

On Sunday, the government offered the Freedom Flotilla Coalition to assist in repairing the vessel at sea, even at the government’s own expense, to enable the ship to carry with its journey to Gaza “as long as it was only carrying humanitarian aid”.

The FFC initially welcomed the news that a surveyor could come on board the vessel provided that the boat would immediately be allowed to sail into Malta’s harbour, a request that the government declined to accept.

Abela insisted the government would send the surveyor but the boat would remain anchored at its current location just outside Maltese territorial waters.

On Monday morning, the FCC informed the government a surveyor could be allowed on board but only if he were accompanied by three other people. The government rejected this condition as these three people “did not seem to be linked to the owner of the vessel”, Abela said.

Later, the FCC agreed to allow the surveyor on board without any further conditions. While addressing parliament, Abela said the government-appointed surveyor Leo Desira was on his way to board the vessel and start his investigations.

He also said that six of the crew on board the Conscience had requested to disembark so they could fly back home.

The request was accepted by the government and the crew were taken ashore by the Armed Forces of Malta, landing in Senglea, to proceed immediately to the airport where they will catch a flight to their home countries.

The prime minister also met with Opposition leader Bernard Grech on Monday. The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Ian Borg, Home Affairs and Security Minister Byron Camilleri and Transport Minister Chris Bonett.

The PN leader had written a letter to the prime minister on Saturday asking for an urgent meeting and calling for a united national front beyond partisan politics.

Replying to the prime minister in parliament, Grech welcomed the “satisfactory” meeting adding there was unanimous agreement about the safety and security of Maltese citizens as well as the people on board the vessel.

Times of Malta reported military experts on Monday saying that images and clips of a blast aboard the Conscience ndicate it was caused by loitering munition.