On the occasion of Pope Francis’ message marking this year’s Season of Creation, celebrated between September 1 and October 4, the Interdiocesan Environment Commission organised a walk from in front of St Francis church in Victoria to Ta’ Pinu sanctuary, having as its theme Pope Francis’ invitation Ittama w aġixxi mal-ħolqien (Listen to the voice of creation).

Participants taking part in the four-kilometre walk, which included Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma, passed through Lunzjata, along Qasam San Ġorġ and Triq tal-Ħamimiet. On arrival at Ta’ Pinu, Mgr Teuma celebrated mass thanking God for our life, our existence, but above all for his great gift of creation, which we often do not appreciate.

In his appeal, the pope encourages people to listen carefully to the voice of creation: the voice of the planet and the voice of all those who live in it, voices that have long been silenced and put aside due to “predatory economic interests” that translate into destruction of the environment and misery for many people, especially the poor, who are always the ones who suffer most from the consequences of environmental destruction.

The challenge is to silence the noisiest voices and the deafening sound of money, so that we may succeed in listening to the voice of creation.

Together with these voices, the pope reminds us not to forget the voices of our children and of young people who feel threatened by the uncertain future we adults are leaving them as a result of the insensitive and unsustainable decisions we are taking.

Pope Francis ends his message with a call to every citizen, and especially those who have political responsibility, to listen and heed both the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor.

