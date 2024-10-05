A call for recognition and transformation in education

As we celebrate World Teachers’ Day 2024, this year’s theme, ‘Recognising and Appreciating Teachers’ Voices: A New Social Contract for Education,’ serves as a powerful reminder of the vital role educators play in shaping our students and the future of education itself.

In alignment with UNESCO’s vision articulated in ‘Reimagining Our Futures Together’, we are urged to adopt a transformative approach to education – one that confronts global challenges such as inequality, environmental crises, and the rapid pace of technological advancement. The voices of educators are central to this transformation, providing critical insights necessary for building an inclusive, equitable, and sustainable educational framework.

Education is a powerful catalyst for building a better and more sustainable future. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

To our teachers, both experienced and those in training, this new social contract emphasises that education is a public good. It is not merely a service or a commodity but a collective responsibility that must be accessible to everyone. Teachers’ invaluable contributions promote social cohesion and equality, and it is essential that we, as educators, persist in our efforts to create systems that genuinely serve every student, irrespective of their background.

Furthermore, the new social contract highlights the importance of lifelong learning, acknowledging that education extends beyond the classroom. In a world characterised by rapid change, teachers’ role in cultivating a mindset of continuous learning is increasingly vital. They must encourage our students to adapt to the evolving demands of society, preparing them not just for future employment but also fostering well-being, critical thinking, and active citizenship.

It is imperative that our education systems prioritise inclusivity and equity. This involves addressing the needs of marginalised groups and engaging all stakeholders – students, teachers, communities, and beyond – in shaping educational policies. Teachers’ voices, as current and future educators, are crucial in advocating for a system that ensures every learner has the opportunity to thrive.

As educators, they stand at the forefront of promoting sustainability and global active citizenship. Education is a powerful catalyst for building a better and more sustainable future, and your role in inspiring environmental awareness and fostering global responsibility is irreplaceable.

As we reflect on this year’s theme and the vision put forth by UNESCO, I encourage all educators, teachers, and those training to become teachers to continue voicing your perspectives, advocating for meaningful change, and striving towards a more just and inclusive educational system. Your passion and dedication are the driving forces behind this vital transformation.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all teachers for your unwavering commitment to making education a powerful force for good in the world. Together, let us build a brighter future for all.

COLIN CALLEJA – Dean, Faculty of Education, University of Malta, Msida