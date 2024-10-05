Obituaries

CASSAR. On October 3, EMANUEL of Cospicua, residing at Tarxien, aged 93, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Anthony, (Assistant Commissioner, Ret’d, and Director of Music, Malta Police Force Band) and his wife MaryLou, Marthese, Rita and her partner Mario, Mary-Anne and her husband Raymond, Josette and her husband John, his grandchildren Graziabelle, Gabriel, Kirstie, Chantal, his great-granddaughter Hailey, all other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, October 7, at 7.45am, for Our Lady of the Annunciation parish church, Tarxien, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Għaxaq cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTELLI. On October 3, HELEN, née Mercieca, widow of Carmelo, aged 96, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and cherished by her sons Frank and his wife Josette, Noel and his wife Josette, grandchildren Sinclair and Serena, Clayton, Ian, Verena Marie, Alan Michael, great-grandson Ethan, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, October 5, at 9.15am, at St Publius parish church, Floriana, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SOLER. On October 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, JEAN, née Amato Gauci, passed away peacefully, aged 80. She will always be loved and cherished by her sons Richard and his wife Petra, Mark and his wife Stefania, her grandchildren Matthias, Luca and Valentina, her sister Terry, sister-in-law Vicki, brother-in-law Edgar and his wife Val, sister-in-law Maryanne, sister-in-law Elizabeth and her husband John, and their respective families, her carer Merilyn and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today Saturday, October 5, at 8.45am at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – YVONNE. In loving memory, on the third anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Fondly remembered by her husband Tony, her children Denise, Giselle and Nicky, their spouses and grandchildren. Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BUONTEMPO – Professor Dr JOHN BUONTEMPO (former ambassador). In loving memory, on the 24th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his wife Mary, children Marthese, Alex, Stefan, Silvana, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR – JUDY. Can’t believe my sister passed two years ago. Miss you so much Juju. Love you, Pat.

de GRAY – ANTHONY (Tony). In loving memory of a dearest husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today being the 26th year of his passing away. Never forgotten by his wife Edmea, children David, Robert, Lorraine, Caroline and Brian and their respective families. Please remember him in your prayers. Those we love remain with us/For love itself lives on, And cherished memories never fade/Because a loved one’s gone.

FALZON. Cherished memories of my beloved MICHAEL (Former RSM 100 Malta Police) especially today being the 17th anniversary of his passing away. Today recalls a special memory/Of a loved one gone to rest, And those who think of him today, Are those who love him best. The flowers we lay upon his grave/May wither and decay; But the love for him which lies beneath/Will never fade away. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Alice.

FENECH RUSSELL – REYNOLD. Lovingly remembered on the 13th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Miriam, Shirley and family.

GATT – CHARLES. In loving memory, on the 14th anniversary of his death. His wife Mary Ann, children Andrew and Michelle, Suzanne and John.

PACE. In loving memory of our beloved ALEX on the 16th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. So sadly missed but never forgotten by his children Nicholas and Jacqui, Melanie and Anthony, Jonathan and Kathleen and grandchildren Tara, Jamie, Debbie, Matthew and Christopher. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTELLI – PAUL. Remembering a very dear father with love and gratitude, especially today, the 30th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Forever in our hearts and prayers. His children Ralph, Connie, Joe and Pierre, their spouses, spouse of his deceased son Mark, his grandchildren and their families. May he rest in peace.

PRECA DEBONO. Cherished and everlasting memories of beloved ELLA on the 35th anniversary of her passing. She remains forever in our hearts. Deeply missed by her children, sister, brother, sister-in-law and all their families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

