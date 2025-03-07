As global financial interactions become more common, finding cost-effective and efficient currency exchange solutions is essential. Whether you're traveling, conducting business, or managing international transactions, exchange rates play a crucial role in your financial well-being. Moneybase has taken a bold step forward, introducing industry-leading exchange rates that make currency conversion and international transfers more affordable than ever.

“This new update and revision to our foreign exchange rates has been designed to help users save more every time they convert a currency, send money globally, or make card payments online or whilst travelling. This makes Moneybase ideal not only for locals but also expats residing in Malta that have had issues with other traditional institutions” said Alan Cuschieri, CEO at Moneybase.

Manage and exchange 24 currencies – more coming soon

Moneybase allows users to hold and manage up to 24 different currencies, offering flexibility for international transactions. From the Euro and US Dollar to the Japanese Yen and British Pound, users can store, convert, and transfer funds effortlessly. Additionally, Moneybase is actively working to expand its list of supported currencies, ensuring even greater accessibility for global users.

Send money abroad to 189 countries

With Moneybase, customers can send money internationally to over 185 countries in 24 different currencies while benefiting from some of the lowest exchange rates in Malta. Moneybase users can send money via SWIFT transfer for only €5 with the (SHA) payment option. Transfers are typically affected within a working day – depending on the corresponding bank destination.

Save as you pay in different currencies

The Moneybase Mastercard takes convenience a step further by offering dynamic settlement in 13 currencies. This means that when you use your card abroad, it automatically settles transactions in the local currency. If your account doesn’t hold that specific currency, Moneybase will convert your funds with the same currency exchange rate as if you had to do a manual exchange, ensuring you’re always getting the best value from your transactions.

Open an account for free in minutes

Opening a Moneybase account is completely free, with no monthly charges, simply download the Moneybase app from Google Play or App Store to start your registration through the app, once ready, approval shouldn’t take more than a few minutes. For all Moneybase users that receive their salary or pension on Moneybase, we will fund your account with a €100 welcome bonus. Give Moneybase a try and see for yourself how they’re making money simple.

Need assistance? The Moneybase customer support team is ISO-certified for quality service and is available seven days a week. You can reach them via in-app live chat, by calling +356 25 688 688, or by visiting one of the Calamatta Cuschieri Moneybase branches in Fgura, Birkirkara, Mosta, or Sliema.

Payment services are brought to you by Moneybase Limited (MB) C 87193 which is licensed by the MFSA to transact the business of a Financial Institution in terms of the Financial Institutions Act, Cap 376. Investment services are brought to you by Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services Ltd (CCIS) C13729 which is licensed by the MFSA to undertake investment services business under the Investment Services Act, Cap 370. Cuschieri Investment Services Ltd is a member of the Maltese Investor Compensation Scheme (“Scheme”). Instruments entrusted with us are covered under the Scheme in line with the Investor Compensation Scheme Regulations (S.L. 370.09). MB and CCIS are both subsidiaries of the Calamatta Cuschieri Moneybase plc with their registered address situated at Level 0, Ewropa Business Centre, Dun Karm Street, Birkirkara, BKR 9034, Malta.