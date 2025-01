A collision between a car and a motorcycle close to Salini on Saturday afternoon has forced the partial closure of the Coast Road.

A 46-year-old man from Fgura was driving his Suzuki motorcycle towards St Paul's Bay when he collided with a BMW heading towards St Julian's.

Police said the man was injured and taken to Mater Dei Hospital but is not in danger of dying. The BMW driver was not injured.

Traffic in the direction of St Julian's is currently at a standstill as the road has been closed.