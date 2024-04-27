League leaders Ħamrun Spartans take on Floriana in a top-of-the-table Premier League league clash on Sunday that could decide who will be crowned the 2023-24 Malta champions.

With only two matches to go, just one point separates the two title rivals. Should the Spartans win on Saturday (kickoff: 3pm) they will be mathematically assured of the title. Victory for Floriana, or a draw, will see the title race go down to the final game of the season next week.

Luciano Zauri’s Ħamrun team have been far from their best in the past few weeks, but despite all the challenges they faced, the team showed a lot of character to win the last three matches, despite having to do without some key personnel due to injury and suspension.

However, Zauri is likely to be boosted by the return of three key players as defender Emerson Marcelina and Roko Prsa are both back from suspension, while Montenegrin forward Uros Duranovic returns after recovering full fitness.

On the other hand, Floriana must bounce back from last week’s damaging 1-0 defeat to Marsaxlokk that saw them concede top spot in the standings.

Mauro Camoranesi’s team will have to beat the Spartans on Saturday if they want to enter their final match of the season, against Gżira United, with their fate in their own hands.

Floriana may have lost their game against Marsaxlokk last week, but prior to that upset the Greens had been in rude health and they no doubt have enough quality to upstage the Spartans.

In the corresponding first-round fixture, Floriana were arguably unlucky to lose the game 1-0 as they had held the edge for much of the encounter, only to concede following a blunder by goalkeeper Georgi Kitanov.

Kitanov will not be available for selection on Saturday, as the Bulgarian goalkeeper must serve a one-match ban.

In his place in goal, Camoranesi is likely to turn to Serbian custodian Nemanja Andrijanic who has yet to feature for the Greens since his move in January.

The match is set to be played in front of the biggest crowd of the season as Ħamrun Spartans have managed to sell over 4,000 tickets for the match, while Floriana are close to reaching the 3,000 mark.

Such a huge crowd is likely to provide a fitting atmosphere for this match and one hopes both sides can provide the best spectacle possible.

Valletta on the brink of relegation

Sunday's programme of matches is likely to provide another crucial chapter in the battle against relegation.

In fact, there are three crucial matches that will shed more light on who will join Gudja United and Sirens in the Challenge League next season.

Valletta, buoyed by their win against Balzan, have to win at all costs against Naxxar if they are to keep alive their flickering hopes of salvation.

Failure to take all three points from their match against Naxxar Lions will probably see them suffer relegation if Mosta pick up points from their direct clash against fourth-from-bottom Balzan.

Santa Lucia are also in serious relegation trouble and Alessandro Zinnari’s men must take all points from their clash against Gżira United on Sunday afternoon to give themselves a chance of avoiding the drop ahead of next week’s final matches.