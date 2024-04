A 48-year-old LESA community officer was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Rue D’Argens, Msida on Saturday morning.

The woman was riding a LESA motorcycle at around 8.15am when she was involved in a collision with an Opel Astra driven by a 58-year-old man, the police said in a brief statement.

She was given first aid by a medical team onsite and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where she is receiving treatment.

The police have opened an investigation into the incident.