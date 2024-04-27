Activists and residents on Saturday launched the Il-Bankini taċ-Ċittadini campaign to protest the rampant abuse of public spaces taken over by commercial interests, mostly through tables and chairs.

NGOs Moviment Graffitti and Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar were joined by the residents' associations of Sliema, Valletta, Marsascala, Mellieħa, St Paul’s Bay and Cottonera’s Azzjoni Tuna Artna Lura.

Addressing a press conference in Merchants Street, the organisations highlighted the difficulties experienced in various localities due to the take-up of public land by unrestrained commerce. This led them to form a coalition to compel the authorities to take action.

The choice of Merchants Street was a symbolic one since it was a testament to the lack of serious enforcement and regulation which had caused this road to be almost completely swallowed up by catering establishments. The road became “a maze of tables, chairs, tents and other structures”, making it almost impossible for people to walk comfortably.

Residents and activists explained they are not anti-business, but stressed that the balance between business and people’s well-being had shifted completely towards business interests.

This imbalance can be felt and seen in places such as the Sliema, Gżira and Marsascala seafronts, where sidewalks have been completely taken up by catering establishments that day by day continue to extend their business operations on public land, making it impossible for residents to walk on sidewalks.

They recalled how a frustrated Sliema resident had to resort to apply for an encroachment concession to return the pavement to public use after a developer occupied the road and pavement area illegally.

The consequences of the lack of regulation on the occupation of public land by the catering industry are also felt by the Valletta residents, who claim they feel almost forced out of their homes to make way for business.

In a statement, Moviment Graffitti said this problem was symptomatic of the mess that the Planning Authority, the Lands Authority and the Malta Tourism Authority are in, where their loyalty shifted towards the business interests and “seem more intent on facilitating abuse rather than enforce the law”.

The deafening silence on the part of the authorities has led residents to come together to fight for their right to free, safe, and unhindered public access.

They are demanding a review of legislation, more transparency in the way permits are granted, especially by the Lands Authority and the introduction of a right to action, giving any person the right to sue for the revocation of any encroachment granted if any permit conditions are breached.

They stressed that if the authorities continue to ignore their pleas for action, more residents will continue to come together to fight for their rights.

According to figures tabled in parliament, a total of 68 bars, restaurants and other food establishments have a permit to put out tables and chairs on public land in Sliema and Gżira.

Most of the permits stretch across Triq ix-Xatt and the majority of them are located in Sliema.