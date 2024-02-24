Ħamrun Spartans’ top status in the BOV Premier League faces a major test when they take on an in-form Sliema Wanderers side in the top fixture of the weekend on Sunday at the National Stadium (kick-off: 4.15pm).

The Spartans have been in majestic form since the turn of the year as Luciano Zauri’s side have brushed aside all the teams they played against, managing eight wins in a row to open a commanding five-point lead at the top over nearest rivals Floriana.

During this run, the team have certainly rediscovered their scoring touch, scoring no less than 25 goals, and conceding just five with their front duo of Luke Montebello and Uros Duranovic topping the scoring charts with 16 and 10 goals respectively.

However, the Malta champions will be facing a real test on Sunday against one of the teams whom they have yet to beat this season – Sliema Wanderers.

