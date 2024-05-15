Further security measures are being introduced based on the advice of a specialised private entity after the theft of historical artefacts from Heritage Malta museums.

Heritage Malta CEO Noel Zammit said the new security measures include the introduction of new technologies and an audit of all the sites. The audit involves analysing the security systems at all Heritage Malta sites and identifying the sites’ vulnerabilities and the artefacts considered to be high risk.

Two gold medals worth €400,000 were stolen from the Maritime Museum, while three antique vases and a clock were stolen from the Grand Master’s Palace.

New security measures include the introduction of new technologies.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici told Times of Malta: “In the case of Vittoriosa, the issue was sorted within a few hours, and regarding the Grand Master’s Palace, it was sorted in a few days. That shows that the system works.”

The purpose of adding the extra security was not just to protect the artefacts but also to assure people who have collections who might want to donate to the museums.

“Heaven forbid Heritage Malta loses its trust with these people,” said Bonnici.

Bonnici also thanked the police and the security personnel at Heritage Malta for their swift action.

Justin Mallia, 25, from Cospicua, was accused of stealing the gold medals from the Maritime Museum to settle debts. During his arraignment last month, Mallia registered an admission and retracted it. He subsequently confirmed he was responsible, with his lawyer saying his client had no idea the medals were that valuable.

Ljubica Zivkovic, from Belgrade, was accused of stealing three antique vases and a clock from the Grand Master’s Palace, but she has pleaded not guilty.