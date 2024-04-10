ONE11, a rising star in the local hip-hop music industry, has released the album Meta Jaqa’ L-Ħoss, featuring an eclectic mix of modern hip-hop beats and deeply personal lyricism.

The 22-track album takes listeners on a journey through the artist’s emotions and experiences.

From poignant reflections on past struggles to triumphant celebrations of accomplishments, and heartfelt love songs to infectious commercial hits, the album should resonate with audiences of all backgrounds.

“Meta Jaqa’ L-Ħoss is more than just an album − it’s a reflection of my journey, my culture and my identity. I poured my heart and soul into every track, and I hope it resonates with listeners in a meaningful way,” ONE11 said.

Produced by a line-up of talented producers such as SKA G, Lounin, Grxmzilla, Dane, Amoniak, and Not Average, the album also boasts a diverse range of sounds and influences that push the boundaries of contemporary hip-hop.

ONE11 has collaborated with various artists and producers over the past decade.

In addition to his solo performances, ONE11 collaborates with a selection of artists, including Zion Not Zeeyon, Lokko and Dayle.

Meta Jaqa’ L-Ħoss is available for streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and others. For more information, follow ONE11 on Instagram @cordinacj.