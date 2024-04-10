The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

A judicial protest by a supervisor against Malta Public Transport dominates the front pages in all but one of the newspapers.

Times of Malta reports how the supervisor claimed he was ordered to certify unroadworthy buses. The Malta Independent says the bus operator and its supervisor are in a legal battle over allegations that buses are not roadworthy. MaltaToday says Transport Malta has ordered the removal of buses indicated as unroadworthy, pending inspection. In-Nazzjon also reports the supervisor's allegations and says MPT has denied them.

In other stories, l-orizzont leads with an announcement that the General Workers' Union is launching a pension scheme for its members. It also prominently reports that a court has dismissed a BirdLife case to stop the opening of the Spring hunting season, a story also given prominence in The Malta Independent.

Times of Malta reports how the Disability Commissioner found requirements imposed by KM Malta Airlines for wheelchair users as discriminatory.

MaltaToday says a turtle dove tagged in Malta ended up in Ukraine.

In-Nazzjon reports the start of an international trial by jury in connection with the Panama Papers. The accused include officials of legal firm Mossack-Fonseca, from whose database the documents were leaked.