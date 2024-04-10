The High Commission of India, in collaboration with Queen Mary University of London, will be hosting an Indian Film Festival from tomorrow to Sunday at the Queen Mary Campus in Victoria, Gozo.

The festival aims to provide entertainment that inspires and engages audiences on diverse topics, while promoting the richness of Indian cinema and fostering connections between different communities and cultures.

India has grown to become a significant cultural and economic powerhouse. The industry tops the world as the largest producer of films which reflect the country’s diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds.

Indian films are being released in more and more countries and are gaining critical acclaim and recognition. The growing influence has seen greater cultural exchanges and collaboration between India and other countries. As a result, many Indian film-makers are collaborating with international studios and artists to produce films that appeal to a global audience.

This is the first Indian Film Festival to be held in Gozo. The High Commission of India organised the first-ever screening of the film Rocketry – The Nambi Effect on March 16 and 17 at the Embassy Cinemas, Valletta. The screening was attended by distinguished guests from the government, diplomatic corps and friends of India in Malta.

The Film Festival in Gozo will begin with the screening of this award-winning film tomorrow at 6pm and from Friday to Sunday, will be screening a selection of regional films that represent the diverse narratives of India.

Entry to the festival is free. Tickets can be booked on https://qmmalta.com/culture.