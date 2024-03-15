Holders Manchester City will take on Real Madrid in a titanic UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie as the draw of UEFA’s elite club competition were held in Nyon on Friday.

The draw provided two other epic ties as Bayern Munich will be up against English side Arsenal while Barcelona will be up against French side Paris Saint Germain.

The other match that completes the last eight line-up is the clash between Atletico Madrid, who ousted last year’s finalists Inter in the previous round, and Borussia Dortmund.

This is the second successive edition that Man. City were drawn against Real Madrid after the English side knocked out the Spanish side in the semi-finals of the competition on their way to lifting their first-ever European title.

