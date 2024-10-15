A research team at the University of Malta’s Institute of Earth Systems is making headway in exploring how microalgae can be applied in agriculture to benefit crop and livestock production.

Their latest academic publication, "Microalgae-based crop support technologies show multifaceted promise well-suited to looming threats", highlights the potential of microalgal inputs to address multiple key challenges faced by farmers, including enhancing yields, increasing resilience to environmental stresses, and improving product quality.

The team is led by Jules Siedenburg.

The team’s work is centred around a specific type of microalgae known as Arthrospira, commonly referred to as spirulina.

While spirulina is often sold as a dietary supplement, emerging evidence shows its potential as a crop input.

Spirulina is relatively affordable, priced at around €15.25 per kilogram when purchased in bulk, and can also be produced locally, offering a viable option for farmers in lower-income regions.

While earlier studies on the use of microalgae in agriculture were largely limited to laboratory tests, this project breaks new ground by conducting field trials with local farmers in Malta and Kenya.

The research focuses on understanding how microalgae-based inputs can perform under real-world conditions in these two contrasting environments.

These trials are particularly timely, given the mounting challenges posed by climate change and land degradation, which are projected to significantly impact global agriculture.

Malta represents an agricultural system where inputs like agrochemicals are more readily accessible, while Kenya's farming practices, especially in more remote regions, often suffer from a lack of resources.

This research also evaluates the efficacy of a charitable project in Kenya, which produces microalgae as a food supplement, to learn from its practical experiences.

Microalgae represent a promising form of ‘nature-based solutions’—a concept that seeks to use natural processes to solve human challenges.

These solutions may offer cost-effective alternatives or complements to synthetic agrochemicals, while also supporting more sustainable and regenerative farming practices.

The research suggests that microalgae-based farm inputs could be particularly valuable in arid and semi-arid regions like Malta and western Kenya, where farmers struggle with the impacts of climate change, such as drought, heat stress, and pest pressures.

Should the ongoing trials continue to show positive results, microalgal inputs could offer a sustainable solution to some of the pressing issues faced by agriculture today, enabling farmers to remain profitable and resilient despite future environmental challenges.

The research is directly aligned with the goals of World Food Day, and supports two UN sustainable development goals: zero hunger, and responsible production and consumption.

This work is funded by the Ministry for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation under the project “Agri-food applications of microalgae”.