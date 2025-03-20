A Malaysian man was charged with importing 15 kilogrammes of cannabis grass into Malta from Dubai on Thursday.

Hou Lo Kah, 32, pleaded not guilty to possession of the drug, importing it and conspiring to distribute it.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana heard how, on March 18 at around 2.30pm, police were informed that Customs officials at Malta International Airport had stopped a Malaysian man when inspecting a flight that had just arrived in Malta from Dubai.

The man was found to be carrying a locked piece of luggage, with X-ray scans of the luggage revealing the presence of organic material.

Once opened, officers found 28 packets containing some 15kg of suspected cannabis grass inside.

The man was remanded in custody.