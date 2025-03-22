The recent spike in theft-related crimes is shaking public confidence. Organised burglaries, break-ins, jewellery snatch-and-grabs and construction site thefts are becoming common headlines.

Reports from Swieqi, Mosta, San Ġwann, Naxxar and Mellieħa show CCTV footage of intruders striking at night – often while residents are home. This calculated approach suggests criminals are adapting to security measures, exploiting weaknesses in surveillance and law enforcement.

Europol ranks Malta among the top five EU countries most affected by organised burglary networks, with some linked to groups from Croatia, Georgia, Italy and Romania. However, as sociologist Loïc Wacquant explains, economic deprivation, social exclusion and systemic inequalities foster the conditions for criminal behaviour, indicating that crime is more likely to be driven by marginalisation than by people’s nationality. When opportunities are limited and social support systems fail, both locals and migrants can become vulnerable to criminal involvement.

Crime isn’t just about stolen possessions – it’s about the erosion of public safety and trust in law enforcement. While theft, fraud and property damage dominate Malta’s crime statistics, domestic violence remains an escalating crisis. Reported cases have been rising every year since 2007.

One of the most shocking cases was the 2022 murder of Bernice Cassar, which took place near the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST), an educational institution attended by thousands of young people. Her death exposed serious failures in Malta’s system for protecting victims of domestic violence. Despite repeatedly seeking police intervention to resolve the situation, her cries for help went unanswered.

Just two years later, in 2024, history tragically repeated itself with the murder of Rita Ellul in Għajnsielem. Even though she reported the perpetrator to the police for acts of domestic violence, she ended up strangled in her own home. The measures designed to protect her failed once again, highlighting a recurring failure in which legal safeguards – such as restraining orders and decisive police intervention – often prove inadequate in preventing tragic outcomes.

A 2021 study by the University of Malta’s faculty for social well-being, ‘Perpetrators of Domestic Violence: Statistics and Perceptions of Risk Factors for Harmful Behaviour’, shed light on systemic issues that were likely to have contributed to failures of this nature. The study found that the police domestic violence unit was severely under-resourced, leading to officer burnout, while court delays left victims in prolonged periods of uncertainty and danger.

It also referred to how cases that were brought before the courts collapsed when victims, often out of fear or coercion, declined to testify, thereby exposing the justice system’s heavy reliance on their statements. To address these issues, the study proposed several key reforms, including a dedicated judiciary team to tackle case backlogs, increased support for frontline officers, electronic tagging for alleged perpetrators and improved coordination between courts, the police and support services.

A safe Malta isn’t just about security – it’s also about promoting positive social change, social cohesion and social solidarity. It’s also about fostering individual responsibility, self-awareness and empowerment, ensuring that people have the tools and opportunities to build a life away from crime. Without urgent reforms, Malta risks more preventable tragedies, leaving victims unprotected and perpetrators unchecked.

Psychologists warn that constant exposure to violence – whether at home or in public – can fuel a cycle of learned aggression. Albert Bandura’s social learning theory highlights how people, especially children, mimic behaviours they observe, particularly in environments where violence is normalised. This means that growing up in abusive households or high-crime areas can lead individuals to see aggression as an acceptable way to resolve conflict.

Addressing crime in Malta requires more than reactive policing – it demands a proactive, multifaceted approach that tackles both its symptoms and root causes. Saint John Bosco believed that education and moral guidance were far more effective than punishment in helping individuals build lives of dignity and purpose.

His philosophy serves as a reminder that fostering strong values, encouraging self-discipline and providing opportunities for personal and professional growth can help steer people away from destructive choices and toward a future of integrity and fulfilment. Ensuring that victims of domestic violence receive swift and effective protection must be a top priority.

However, real change requires more than harsher court sentences – it demands a society that uplifts rather than alienates. Only by tackling both crime and its root causes can Malta build safer, stronger communities where security isn’t just enforced but truly experienced.

Damian Spiteri

Damian Spiteri is a lecturer in Social Work at the University of Malta. He has previously lectured at the University of York and the University of Strathclyde.