Obituary

CIAPPARA – on March 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, aged 91, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Phyllis, née Craig, his beloved children, Gabrielle Rizzo and Ian-Robert, his much-loved grandsons Nicholas Rizzo, and Michael Rizzo and his partner Kirsty Dimech, his nephews and nieces, Pucky and Juanita, Pat and Philippe, Tony and Triscia, Josianne and Roger, Marielle and Mark, Christine and Ivan, and Alessandro and Ausilia. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, March 24, at 9am, for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, the Strand, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Fondazzjoni Caritas Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CASSAR. DORIS. Missing you deeply on your sixth anniversary. Treasuring unfading memories of a most beloved mother and grandmother. Lord, grant her eternal rest in peace. Daughter Marlene, grandchildren Diana, Amanda and John.

D’AGATA – In everlasting memory of our dearest MARCO on the 22nd anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his daughter Rebekah, his sisters Ria and her husband Frank and Didi, his nephews and niece Alex, Nicholas and Martina. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MOUSU. Remembering my son MARK. Gone too soon but still loved, missed and will never be forgotten. His mother, his son, his sisters, nephews and nieces.

WHATLING. In loving memory of EDITH, née Giordmaina. Remembering our beloved sister on the sixth month of her passing into eternal life. A memorial Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Monday, March 24, at 11am, at St Dominic church, Rabat.

Dr JOSEPH M. FENECH 1931-2005 Precious memories of a devoted husband, loving father and adoring grandfather. On the 20th anniversary of his demise, a Mass of remembrance will be celebrated on Sunday, March 23 at 10am at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, Naxxar. So sadly missed by his wife Marlene, his children Mark and Sharonne, Joanna and Kenneth, Tonio and Anna and his 11 grandchildren. A prayer is solicited. Sweet Jesus, grant him eternal rest

In Memoriam MARIA MUSCAT Loving beautiful memories of a dear wife and a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother on the sixth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Our lives are richer because you gave us endless love, fun, laughter, passion, compassion, beauty, appreciation, help, determination, courage, loyalty, wisdom, knowledge, faith, prayer, support, excitement and treasured memories that live on in our hearts with a warm vision of your endearing smile. We miss you terribly but are eternally thankful for all your love and all you did for us. Your beautiful memory will always live on in us and in all we do. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Ben Muscat Snr, Lara and Gordon, Jake, Kane and Kate, Ben, Nadine, Mia and Sienna, all relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal peace

In Memoriam LOUIS SCHRANZ on the fourth anniversary of his passing to eternal life.“The weight of four years without you is heavy, but your memory still brings light to our lives ”Dearly remembered and missed by his wife Simone, daughter Celine, relatives and friends. Masses for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at 11am on the 23rd March and at 6.30pm on the 25th March at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, Tal-Ibraġ Road, Tal-Ibraġ. Family and friends are invited to attend. Lord, grant him eternal rest

