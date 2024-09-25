The Israeli military said on Wednesday it was carrying out "extensive" air strikes in south Lebanon and the eastern Beqaa Valley after Hezbollah fired a ballistic missile that, for the first time reached the Israeli city of Tel Aviv. It was intercepted before causing any harm.

"The IDF (Israeli military) is currently conducting extensive strikes in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa area," the military said in a statement.

It said it was striking Hezbollah targets and weapons storage facilities.

It also said that some 40 projectiles had crossed into northern Israel from Lebanon, setting off warning sirens in the area.

"Several projectiles were intercepted," the military said.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organisation continues to launch projectiles toward civilian areas and facilities on the Israeli home front."

Hezbollah said its ballistic missile targeted Israeli spy agency Mossad's headquarters near Tel Aviv because recent attacks on the militant group had been planned there.