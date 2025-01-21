Hunters and gun enthusiasts are opposing changes to licensing rules that would require them to have their physical and mental health certified by a doctor each year before renewing their firearm licence.

New rules that came into force earlier this month require anyone who wants to renew their gun licence to have their health certified by a practicing physician within two months of the renewal date.

Gun owners need to have their doctors complete a Firerarms Health Certification Form (FHCF) which confirms that they have “no current medical or psychological conditions that would impede their physical or mental fitness to keep and/or use a firearm”.

Previously, anyone who wanted a gun licence needed to have their health signed off by a doctor when first applying, but they were not obliged to have it certified each time they renewed their licence.

But, gun owners say, while the increased scrutiny is welcome, having this annual certification is unusual.

In a joint statement, the Federation of Arms Collectors (FACTS), the Federation for Hunting and Conservation (FKNK) and the Malta Shooting Sport Federation (MSSF) argued that the yearly certification is too frequent and runs counter to EU directives and how other member states are regulating gun licence renewals.

“The Federations expressed the concerns of their members, in particular the annual requirement for the FHCF, and suggested a longer cycle interval in line with the EU Firearms Directive and local legislation,” the statement says.

Speaking to Times of Malta, FKNK president Lucas Micallef said that their research shows that “no other country in the EU requires a medical certificate each year”, with most countries adopting three or five-year renewal cycles.

The federations are also objecting to a new provision stating that medical certificates are valid for two months and asking for this to be extended to six months.

The three federations said that they raised these issues with police commissioner Angelo Gafá, who promised to look into the matter and provide his feedback.