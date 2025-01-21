The Lands Authority and Heritage Malta have struck a deal to carry out works on the Qbajjar battery in Gozo to "eliminate danger" in the structure.

This comes after the Żebbuġ local council and eNGO Din L-Art Ħelwa expressed concern that a request to have the Qolla l-Bajda battery restored is being ignored because of commercial interests.

In a statement on Tuesday, the two entities said that the agreement would enable Heritage Malta to hire an architect to submit all the necessary applications to the Planning Authority to address the hazard.

The Lands Authority will be publishing the tenders for the necessary services to carry out the works.

They said that after this phase, they will "continue to establish all the works needed for the battery" and that decisions would be driven by a "commitment to the respect and conservation of cultural heritage".

Built by the Knights in the early 18th century, the Qolla l-Bajda artillery battery is one of a series of coastal fortifications. It is the only one of its kind left standing in Gozo, but since being abandoned by the British in the 19th century, it has become badly battered by the elements.

Despite the battery being in an advanced state of disrepair as a result, the council said it had encountered deafening silence from the authorities, with various emails sent to highlight the issue over the years being completely ignored by the culture ministry and the Lands Authority.