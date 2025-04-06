Former drug addict, now ultra-runner Miguel Mifsud, completed a 100 miles (160km) run in aid of Caritas on Sunday, nearly two hours earlier than he planned, and hardly looked tired by the end of it.

Mifsud, best known as ‘the sober runner’started his challenge at 11 am on Saturday, going round circling the 400-metre track at the Mediterranean College of Sport in Birkirkara.

His goal was to complete his run in 24 hours. Yet, by 9.15am on Sunday, the 45-year-old completed his run, surrounded by other runners, family and friends who cheered him on.

“It was amazing, I ran 450 laps, and I was never alone on even one lap,” Mifsud told Times of Malta.

“When you do such ultradistances, there is always a moment when you feel down and get to a dark place, but this didn’t happen. People were giving me that boost and it was the greatest experience I ever had.”

Miguel Mifsud speaks about his 100 miles run on Sunday. Video: Chris Sant Fournier/ Facebook

With a hop in his step and a big smile on his face, Mifsud said runners and supporters showed love in different ways.

“Not only were they supporting the run, but they supported a run which is giving hope to those people who are living in a bad shape in their life,” he said.

“Maybe they are living how I was six years ago, when my mental health was really low, and I had crazy thoughts. It’s not about the run but it’s about the hope.”

Mifsud, a former footballer who played for Hibernians, Sliema Wanderers and the national team, used to do drugs as a reward for winning matches. His sporting success was derailed by his addiction to heroin, cocaine and ecstasy.

He first entered rehab 25 years ago and has been clean since 2020.

Miguel hugging his mother after completing 100miles in under 24 hours. Photo: Caritas Malta

After months of training with his coach Fabio Spiteri, during the challenge, Mifsud found a way to break-down the run. After every 10km (25 laps) he would change the direction, he would be running, one moment clockwise and the next, anti-clockwise.

He would take a 15-to-20-minute break after running 40km, during which he would have a quick massage and eat and drink.

“I really pushed for the last 40km, and I ended up finishing the challenge at an earlier time, which is amazing for me and everyone here,” he said.

“I do these runs not to just give back through donations, but I give back within myself, the suffering of my families, through my past addictions, and I had to push.”

Last year, Mifsud completed a 100km run in aid of Caritas just over eleven hours. He ran around most of the coast of Malta and reached his destination at Caritas Malta’s San Blas centre in Żebbuġ.

Mifsud will be joining his coach, Spiteri in July for the 10 times Iron Man challenge, to support him during his runs. He is also looking at competing in challenges abroad.

Donations to Caritas can be sent via the BOV account - Giving Back Run IBAN: MT60VALL2201300000005002075630, through Revolut: 77070801 or through BOV mobile 77414123.