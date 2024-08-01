Edward Scicluna confirmed with Times of Malta on Thursday he has asked to have his salary slashed by half during his 'temporary' self-suspension from his role as Central Bank governor.

On Tuesday, Scicluna stepped down from his role by "mutual agreement" with cabinet.

The suspension follows mounting pressure on him to resign as he faces charges of fraud, misappropriation and fraudulent gain in connection with the hospitals deal, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Following a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Robert Abela had said Scicluna would be retaining his salary as he was only stepping away from the role "temporarily".

On Thursday, Scicluna said he had discussed the matter with his family.

"We decided that I should make enquiries with the civil service on what happens when a member of the civil service faces criminal charges.

"I offered the Prime Minister to have my salary reduced by half.

"I want to be treated like any government official in the circumstance, no more and no less,” he said.

This means that Scicluna’s annual salary will go down from €138,000 to around €69,000 a year.

His declaration comes hours after the Nationalist Party said Scicluna will be earning €11,500 a month to stay at home.