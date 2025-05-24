New developments about Palestine will be revealed at a United Nations conference taking place on June 20, Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg has said.

Speaking on Andrew Azzopardi’s RTK103 show on Saturday, Borg hinted at the possibility of Malta and a group of other countries formally recognising Palestine as a state during the upcoming UN conference.

He argued that it is more effective for multiple countries to take a unified stand, rather than for one country to act unilaterally.

During a parliamentary session on Wednesday, Prime Minister Robert Abela suggested that there would be “significant” developments related to Malta's position on Palestine, further hinting at a possible shift in policy.

While Malta implicitly recognises Palestinian statehood and hosts a Palestinian ambassador, it has never formally recognised it.

The Robert Abela-led government has said that recognition will come when it is the “right moment”, while at the time saying it favours a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Last week, Abela told parliament that he was determined to formally recognise Palestine during his time in office and that there were "big developments" expected in June.

Borg said on Saturday that Abela was referring to the June 20 UN conference, which is being organised by France and Saudi Arabia.

The UN conference is expected to address the possibility of a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

Also present on the show was shadow foreign affairs minister Beppe Fenech Adami, who reiterated the Nationalist Party’s call for Malta to recognise the State of Palestine and support a two-state solution.

Last week, Malta joined six EU countries calling for a Gaza ceasefire and a commitment to permit the delivery of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.