The Nationalist Party has urged the government to "immediately" recognise the State of Palestine after Prime Minister Robert Abela suggested there would be "significant" developments on the diplomatic move next month.

In a statement on Thursday, the PN condemned the ongoing situation in Gaza, referring to “the indiscriminate killing of thousands of innocent Palestinians, including thousands of children” and a population “left starving, without water, and deprived of basic humanitarian aid in pursuit of a political objective”.

The party said this violates international law and human rights.

“The Partit Nazzjonalista maintains its firm belief that the only viable path forward is a lasting peace built on mutual recognition and respect between the State of Israel and a Palestinian State,” the statement said. “The PN urges the Maltese government to take the natural next step and immediately recognise the State of Palestine.”

It comes following comments by Robert Abela in parliament, where he was pressed on whether the government was prepared to move ahead with recognition.

The prime minister responded that “it has never been a question of if the Maltese government will recognise Palestine as a state but rather when.”

He said he was determined to be the prime minister who formalises this recognition.

“When the correct circumstances are in place we will recognise Palestine as a state,” he said, adding that such conditions were becoming increasingly tangible and hinting at “big developments in June even with other big European countries.”

Last week, Malta joined six other European countries in calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East and a commitment to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Malta has consistently said it would recognise a Palestinian state when the time is right.

Last year, the country appeared close to doing so, after Norway, Ireland and Spain took the step. However, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson later clarified that while Malta was ready to recognise Palestine, it would do so only when such a move could make a meaningful contribution and when the appropriate conditions were met.

MEPS debated the issue in the European Parliament. PN MEP David Casa called for Malta to "recognise the Palestinian state without further delay.”

Peter Agius, also a PN MEP, echoed the call in a video shared on social media.

“There is only one solution—a Palestinian state. Autonomous. Independent. This has been Malta’s position for so long and I invite the government to make this clear, that we are in favour of an independent Palestinian state,” Agius said.

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba also recently called on the Maltese government to "urgently" recognise a Palestinian state.